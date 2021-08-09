We should welcome the new attention to Juneteenth as a new day of celebration, for the most positive of reasons. It marks not the largest blot on our history but its eradication, the stamping out of slavery, by a White-dominated nation resolved to take its next step forward. That victory was accomplished through the sacrificial death of hundreds of thousands of its men. That is cause not for self-recrimination but for pride, as July 2026 should be.