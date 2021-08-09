Another non-optics problem for CNN emerges from the attorney general’s report itself: The fellow to whom Chris Cuomo provided crisis-management advice has spent years, per the testimony of his own employees, ruining women’s careers with his sexually suggestive comments and his groping mitts. The 168-page report is redundant and tedious, through no fault of its drafters; the governor reportedly repeated his abusive behavior with victim after victim. According to the document, with “Executive Assistant #1,” Andrew Cuomo behaved as a hugging predator, once reaching under her blouse to grab her breast; with “Trooper #1,” Andrew Cuomo ran his finger down her spine while she stood in front of him in an elevator and said, “hey you"; with staffer Charlotte Bennett, he bizarrely seized on her history as a sexual assault survivor: “You were raped, you were raped, you were raped and abused and assaulted," the governor allegedly said; with “State Entity Employee #1,” Andrew Cuomo "took his hand and double tapped the area where [State Entity Employee #1’s] butt and [her] thigh meet,” and then moved his fingers upward to “kind of grab that area between [her] butt and [her] thigh.”