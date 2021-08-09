We passed the American Rescue Plan shortly after I was sworn in. That gave us the tools to fight the pandemic and rebuild our economy, and it produced results. …

The American Rescue Plan has given us the economic tools we need to protect our recovery against the worst impacts of the delta virus: ... $1,400 checks into the pockets of millions of Americans; help to keep folks in their homes; help to put food on the table. Remember those long lines we used to talk about? People lined up in their cars for hours just to get a box of food put in their trunk. Help to small businesses so they could keep the lights on, their doors open, and their employees on the job. Because states were losing revenue. They were having to lay off essential workers. Well, the aid to states and cities and counties and tribes, it kept essential workers going — police officers, firefighters, educators on the job.