Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson denounced the anti-vaccine leaders:
He also admitted error, a rare occurrence in GOP circles. “I realized that we needed to have more options for our local school districts to protect those children.” Hutchinson said. “… It was an error to sign that [ban on mask mandates].”
As head of the National Governors Association, Hutchinson would do the country a favor by being more specific. He could denounce by name Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is spreading disinformation and banning mask mandates. He could call out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who blames immigrants for the delta variant while prohibiting schools and cities from requiring masks and vaccination to protect their own constituents.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, was more candid when asked about DeSantis and Abbott:
CASSIDY: I'm a conservative. I think you govern best when you govern closest to the people being governed.And if a local community is having a — their ICU is full, and the people at the local schools see that they have got to make sure they stay open, because, otherwise, children miss out for another year of school, and they put in policy, then the local officials should be listened to. That is a conservative principle.BASH: So you disagree with Governor DeSantis?CASSIDY: I do disagree with Governor DeSantis.The local officials should have control here. I don’t want top down from Washington, D.C. I don’t want top-down from a governor’s office, sometimes, yes, okay national defense and such like that.But when it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is full, and my vaccination rate is low, and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions best for their community.BASH: Is he playing politics with this?CASSIDY: I don't know if he's playing politics. I try not to guess other people's motives.I will say, politicians should not kind of carte blanche accept what the public health doctor says, but they shouldn’t — they shouldn’t just gratuitously ignore it either. There has to be a balance there. And whenever politicians mess with public health, usually, it doesn’t work out well for public health, and, ultimately, it doesn’t work out for the politician, because public health suffers. And the American people want public health.
There is no excuse for any Republican to indulge governors’ reckless disinformation and assault on masking and vaccination requirements. Responsible Republicans should be all over right-wing media denouncing MAGA personalities spreading vaccine skepticism. It surely cannot be good politics for Republicans to cheer the call for “freedom” as hospitalization rates soar in Florida and Texas.
And the numbers are getting worse. The Tampa Bay News reports, “More Floridians are contracting covid-19 and filling hospital beds than at any point since the pandemic started 17 months ago.” The average number of daily cases in the week was higher than any week “since the start of the pandemic.” Moreover, “Florida hospitalizations also reached their highest point in the pandemic this week, with over 12,864 confirmed covid-19 cases in hospitals as of Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.”
In Texas, local officials are at their wits’ end, seeking a way around Abbott’s dangerous edict so they can save lives. Abbott remains oblivious to the consequences of his partisan pandering. (“Public health experts say the pandemic in Texas will not be helped by the coming school year, especially after Abbott’s latest order making clear that no district can require students to wear masks or get vaccinated,” a local ABC TV affiliate reports. “Abbott took that further in the second special session agenda he unveiled Thursday, asking lawmakers to effectively codify that executive order.”) When the number of children hospitalized begins to soar, Republicans may regret having indulged Abbott.
Unless Republicans want to be labeled as the party that displays disregard for human life (especially that of kids), they should make clear that DeSantis and Abbott are acting not in defense of “conservatism” but rather to ingratiate themselves with know-nothing MAGA cultists. For once they need to take on the loudest MAGA voices who would sacrifice public health in pursuit of their political aspirations.