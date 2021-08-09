CASSIDY: I'm a conservative. I think you govern best when you govern closest to the people being governed.

And if a local community is having a — their ICU is full, and the people at the local schools see that they have got to make sure they stay open, because, otherwise, children miss out for another year of school, and they put in policy, then the local officials should be listened to. That is a conservative principle.

BASH: So you disagree with Governor DeSantis?

CASSIDY: I do disagree with Governor DeSantis.

The local officials should have control here. I don’t want top down from Washington, D.C. I don’t want top-down from a governor’s office, sometimes, yes, okay national defense and such like that.

But when it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is full, and my vaccination rate is low, and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions best for their community.

BASH: Is he playing politics with this?

CASSIDY: I don't know if he's playing politics. I try not to guess other people's motives.

I will say, politicians should not kind of carte blanche accept what the public health doctor says, but they shouldn’t — they shouldn’t just gratuitously ignore it either. There has to be a balance there. And whenever politicians mess with public health, usually, it doesn’t work out well for public health, and, ultimately, it doesn’t work out for the politician, because public health suffers. And the American people want public health.