I am a parent of two Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) students who are still too young to get the vaccines, and I know the first day of school will bring even more trepidation and nerves than usual. MCPS has issued several directives, including universal masking, to ensure a safe and successful return to classrooms. Montgomery County recently reinstated a mask mandate for all individuals in indoor public spaces and implemented new vaccination protocols for county employees. These steps will help, but they’re not enough to give families peace of mind. The failure to require coronavirus vaccines for teachers and staff is a glaring omission by MCPS, one that threatens the entire community and increases the odds of significant coronavirus outbreaks in our schools.