Poorly designed sidewalk trash cans are not what ails San Francisco. Homelessness, lawlessness and a city unwilling to take the obvious steps to improve citizens’ quality of life are.
That fact, sadly, is lost on the solons convinced that embracing just the right model of sidewalk trash bin is a step toward making San Francisco the sparkling metropolis of yore. Their argument is that the roughly 3,000 dark green cans that have been on city streets since 1993 are too easy to break into, leading to scavenged trash tossed all over the surrounding sidewalk.
In 2018, the city launched a multiyear process to find a new user-friendly, dumpster-diving-resistant, high-tech trash can. The city eventually settled on three candidate designs, and last month the Board of Supervisors approved $400,000 for an Oakland-based firm to manufacture and test five copies of each model. City planners estimate that the cost of the mass-produced products could ultimately be around $3,000 — for what is, essentially, a glorified waist-high metal box.
When I was a child, San Francisco was known for streets so clean you could eat off them. Sometime after the 1960s, that fell by the wayside. I blame it on the Summer of Love. (But then I blame everything on the Summer of Love.) The spit and polish had definitely gone by 2007, when our then-mayor, Gavin Newsom, decided that the solution to the growing trash problem was to remove about 1,500 of the estimated 5,000 bins then available for public use. The theory was that trash cans attract trash; therefore, if you remove the can, you will have less trash. Even I cannot make this up.
This would suggest, however, that the solution to the trash problem is straightforward. Why not bring the 1,500 cans out of storage and place them where they’re most needed? Or why not just take some of the money being allocated for trash-can design toward having Recology, the city’s waste-management company, empty the existing cans more frequently?
Better yet, why not address the “root causes,” to use a popular term, of overflowing trash in the first place? The city’s homeless population is above 8,000, according to the last official count, and growing. Overall crime in the city is reportedly 149 percent higher than the national average. San Francisco already funds a “poop patrol” at a reported cost of more than $800,000 annually to deal with the human excrement left in neighborhoods such as the Tenderloin.
City leaders would be better off ensuring that residents don’t toss trash on the streets. They could do this by working to instill a collective sense of civic pride. Or, at minimum, imposing consequences for breaking laws against vagrancy, littering and damaging public property.
Alas, no one enforces the rules in San Francisco anymore. Just ask our district attorney, Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall over his apparent unwillingness to crack down on a surge in burglaries and other quality-of-life crimes. Everyone in my neighborhood has a story about an attempted home or car break-in, but few bother calling the police because they know nothing will be done.
There’s a sense of resignation about the trash fiasco, too. The whole thing has been corrupt from the start. A Recology executive was caught offering bribes to city officials, including the Department of Public Works director at the time, Mohammed Nuru — the genius behind the Great Trash Can Replacement Scheme. In 2020, Nuru was arrested by the FBI during an investigation into corruption at City Hall that also implicated his ex-girlfriend, who was then an aide to current San Francisco Mayor London Breed (who also once dated Nuru and has admitted to accepting gifts from him). No wonder we taxpayers aren’t too optimistic about the prospects for Nuru’s brainchild.
In this sense, the outrage over the costly cans is about more than just trash. It’s about chaos and disorder, surging property crime, corruption in government, rising taxes and a city where progressive ideology inspires super-expensive Rube Goldberg policy solutions while precluding cheap, obvious ones.
Because only in San Francisco would city government spend so much in search of a high-tech solution to the age-old problem of street trash without the least bit of embarrassment. After all, our city budget exceeds $13 billion. To paraphrase Dolly Levi of “Hello, Dolly!” — what good is having money if, like manure, you don’t spread it around?