So who’s right? The inability to answer that question is at the core of the problem. YouTube boasts that its efforts to reduce the recommendation of “borderline content” have resulted in a 70 percent decrease in watch-time of those videos that skirt the terms of service — an implicit acknowledgment that the engagement incentives of the recommender algorithm clash with the safety incentives of the content moderation algorithm that seeks to stamp out harmful material before users see it. What exactly borderline content is, however, remains unclear to the general public, as well as to those researchers who decided, to the platform’s consternation, to guess. The lack of transparency surrounding what the algorithm does recommend, to whom it recommends it and why also means that surveys like this report are one of the few ways even to attempt to understand the workings of a powerful tool of influence.