But there's another serious cost that's hard to quantify: the profound toll of climate change on public health. We need to fix how we account for this mounting problem — and soon.
Due to fossil fuel-generated climate pollution that is accumulating in the atmosphere, once unthinkable extremes have become commonplace this summer. Recent events vividly demonstrate the range of menacing climate risks that endanger our country from coast to coast. The Pacific Northwest and California recently set scores of high-temperature records in an intense heat wave that experts found to be “virtually impossible” without climate change. Early reports indicate that nearly 200 people died from heat-related illness in Oregon and Washington state while roads buckled and public transit service halted due to scorching heat.
Meanwhile, the West struggles through a severe and prolonged “megadrought” that especially threatens farmers. Millions of people brace for perhaps the worst wildfire season in living memory and toxic smoke chokes the air hundreds of miles downwind, making it hard to breathe. Residents of the Upper Midwest are coping with intense flooding, while those on the East Coast face a hurricane season proceeding at a record pace.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tracked the economic damage of climate and weather disasters since 1980. It totals the physical destruction inflicted by hazards, including wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, storms and heatwaves. According to NOAA, in 2020 the United States suffered a record 22 events causing damage to property, crops and infrastructure of at least $1 billion. Many of these disasters are growing more damaging each year because of climate pollution that continues to pile up and overheat our world.
Scant data has meant no one is calculating the total health costs of these worsening problems. Therefore, the true financial wreckage inflicted by climate disasters is likely much higher than government statistics suggest.
Our research team working at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the University of California San Francisco recently estimated the health costs of a fraction of climate-sensitive events by analyzing public data from 10 U.S. disasters, such as wildfires, extreme heat and Hurricane Sandy, for one year. We uncovered more than $10 billion in health-related expenses from about 900 deaths, 17,000 emergency room visits and 20,000 hospitalizations in 2012. That bill captures the costs of treating an alarmingly long list of injuries, illnesses and mental health problems, plus the economic impact of lost lives.
Sadly, even that price tag is a vast underestimate because of the scarce accounting of the human toll of climate-fueled disasters. Though attribution studies are increasingly linking climate change to heightened death and disease burdens, we know enough about these risks right now to act to reduce them.
Many research studies show that climate change is hitting the most vulnerable communities the hardest. Medicaid and Medicare patients shoulder a hugely disproportionate share of climate-sensitive illness costs, according to our research. Nearly 1 in 3 American adults reported difficulty in paying for necessary medical care in a recent survey, and when people delay or avoid medical treatment for existing ailments, they can be even more susceptible to further harm from a rapidly destabilizing climate.
A new report from the NRDC and leading health professionals makes it clear that the climate crisis is not just an environmental problem — it is a public health emergency. Our analysis shows that climate action is a prescription for better health. We must improve our energy, transportation and food systems by transitioning rapidly to clean energy sources such as wind and solar and making healthier, low-carbon choices more accessible.
Time is running out to prevent catastrophic climate forecasts from becoming our lived reality. Now, we need Congress to pass strong legislation that will put President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda into action. That includes making sure the climate provisions of his American Jobs Plan make it into the infrastructure bill and reconciliation packages being considered by Congress this summer. Doing so will jump-start federal efforts by making smart and long overdue investments in clean energy and climate adaptation.
The science is clear. The health harms and costs of climate change are here today, and they will escalate if we fail to address their root cause: our burning of coal, oil and gas. A shift to clean energy reduces deadly air pollution and helps to stabilize the climate, while stronger adaptation investments prevent suffering, cut health-care bills and save lives by preparing communities for climate dangers that are rapidly intensifying around us.
We need resolute leadership in Washington, backed by strong support across the country, so that we and future generations can live healthy, safe and prosperous lives. The costs of continued delay and inaction are far too high.
