Our research team working at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the University of California San Francisco recently estimated the health costs of a fraction of climate-sensitive events by analyzing public data from 10 U.S. disasters, such as wildfires, extreme heat and Hurricane Sandy, for one year. We uncovered more than $10 billion in health-related expenses from about 900 deaths, 17,000 emergency room visits and 20,000 hospitalizations in 2012. That bill captures the costs of treating an alarmingly long list of injuries, illnesses and mental health problems, plus the economic impact of lost lives.