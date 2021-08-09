Some companies have also announced what appear to be sticks: requirements for workers (and sometimes customers) to get the shot or get the boot. But despite fawning media coverage, these moves also seem unlikely to change much behavior; firms mandating vaccinations are by and large doing this for populations that are already vaccinated. In fact, some companies (Walmart, Uber) are requiring inoculation only for workers likely to have already received shots, while exempting those more likely to be hesitant.