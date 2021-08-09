None of this means that being way to the left or to the right, ignoring the true swing voters or governing badly will help a politician. But it suggests that the tactics that we think are optimal (governing well, not being too extreme) have somewhat limited benefits. The reality is that politics is complex and somewhat unpredictable — with a lot of voters who are regularly changing or just forming views on issues and also changing who they vote for or whether they vote in the first place. “Joe Biden won because he is moderate, so we can win as long as we stay moderate” may be a comforting view for Democrats. But it’s not a reality-based one.