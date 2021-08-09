Curtis Crosland maintained his innocence for his entire 34-year incarceration. After being convicted of murder, he filed nine petitions in state court, and three in federal court. He lost all of them, even though the case for his innocence was compelling. An investigator found witnesses who had identified the real perpetrator to police, but whose names were never turned over to Crosland’s lawyers. Another witness said the real killer had confessed to him.