To be sure, a boycott would probably not change China’s behavior, while athletes who have worked their whole lives for a shot at Olympic gold would pay a heavy price. But if there is to be no boycott, then countries and companies must deny China the unchallenged showcase it craves. The United States and its fellow democracies should devise appropriate condemnations and time for them at the Olympics. As for the private sector, U.S. companies can speak up when they choose to do so, as many showed by their support of voting rights and opposition to anti-transgender legislation in this country; they should neither support nor celebrate an event in a country committing crimes against humanity. The United States and other media — the Games’ official broadcaster, NBC, very much included — must insist on covering the whole truth about China, and not just feel-good Olympics stories, while they are in the country. And athletes, too, have a responsibility to show solidarity with China’s oppressed, as we hope and expect many will do, before, during and after the medal ceremonies.