But an excuse is exactly what that was. The problem is not that some arbitrary and external “line” was redrawn before Cuomo realized it, but that the old “line” — and much more importantly, his own power and tendency to intimidate, bully and mistreat those beneath him — allowed him to engage in abusive behavior. He created real victims, and it would have been nice to hear not just that he now gets that the “line” has moved, but that he realizes that’s a good thing, because it helps protect those with less power from people like him.