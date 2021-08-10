And therein lies a lesson for progressives. President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are not going to pass Medicare-for-all, wipe out all student debt or pass the sort of Green New Deal that the left-wing of the party would have liked. But these two center-left Democrats may succeed in obtaining, as the Times describes it, “a series of key liberal priorities, including ones championed by [Sanders]." This includes “an expansion of Medicare to include dental, hearing and vision benefits, the formation of a Civilian Climate Corps to address climate change, and funding to establish universal pre-K and grant free community college tuition for two years.”
President Biden was arguably the most centrist contender in the top tier of the Democratic presidential field. He was also likely the only candidate who could have beaten the disgraced former president (who extorted Ukraine in an attempt to prevent Biden from becoming his opponent). Democrats did not nominate him under the impression that he would deliver items such as Medicare-for-all. But in electing him, Democrats may well achieve the biggest gains since the Great Society or even the New Deal. The result could be a huge dent in child poverty, a more progressive tax code and a host of social programs that progressives could have only dreamed of.
“The only way to make progress in Washington is to control the White House and both houses of Congress,” says Matt Bennett from the centrist Third Way. “And the only way for Democrats to win the presidency and to build and hold congressional majorities is by moderates winning in swing districts.”
There are several points worth emphasizing. For starters, the bold agenda would not be possible without Sanders’s newfound streak of pragmatism. Unlike some on the left, he knows that getting three-fourths (or even 90 percent) of a loaf is worthwhile. In fact, it is the only real way to make substantial change in a diverse country loaded with anti-majoritarian devices.
Second, running a center-left presidential candidate likely saved the Democratic House majority. Biden at the top of the ticket allowed a host of moderate Democrats to hang on (some just barely), securing him the majority he needed to pass the agenda. “Moderates elected Joe Biden in 2020. And moderates handed Nancy Pelosi the Speaker’s gavel in 2018, when they flipped 32 of the 41 seats that changed hands,” Bennett says. “The candidates endorsed by far-left groups like Our Revolution and Justice Democrats flipped zero. They struck out again in 2020, while the moderates were busy defending the House and building a Senate majority.”
Finally, while it is fashionable to call America a “center-right” country when it comes to individual policies (e.g., vision care for Medicare recipients, subsidized child care, paid sick leave), time and again voters come down on the side of left-of-center ideas. When Democrats can forget about labeling themselves and the electorate and simply present goodies, they will be on strong-footing with voters. That, in turn, will help secure votes in Congress for what Republicans call “socialism.”