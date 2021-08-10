The offense is especially heartbreaking when the victim is a person like Austin, who has always embraced the ethos of service to others that distinguishes our finest citizens. He was an Eagle Scout who, during his decade as an infantryman in the Marine Corps, deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan, rising to the rank of captain before leaving for the reserves. He went on to study at Georgetown Law; during his final summer there, a time when many students pursue lucrative law-firm positions, Tice followed a different path. He wanted to use his unique skills and experiences to tell the world the devastating stories of a country riven by civil war. His courageous, groundbreaking journalism from Syria was honored with the prestigious George Polk Award.