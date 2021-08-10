Moreover, some conservatives have argued that we might decrease polarization by reducing the number of one-size-fits-all policy choices. As conservative scholar Yuval Levin wrote in 2018: “Decisions about welfare, drug treatment, education, worker training, housing, transportation, and a range of similar issues should be made as close to the people they affect as reasonably possible. Given the nature and intensity of the social crisis we now confront, moreover, and given the relative weakness and ineptitude of our national governing institutions, we would be wise to empower many problem-solvers across our country rather than hoping that one in Washington will get things right.”