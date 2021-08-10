No longer. Today, Republicans are on a binge of micromanaging local actors and punishing those who do not knuckle under. Now it’s up to the Biden administration to protect local leaders from their overreach.
This is in contradiction to the traditionally conservative viewpoint emanating from the Catholic concept of “subsidiarity” that, as America magazine’s Vincent Miller once put it, “envisions not a small government, but a strong, limited one that encourages intermediate bodies and organizations (families, community groups, unions, businesses) to contribute to the common good. It envisions a strong government that protects individuals and small intermediate bodies from the actions of large organizations — not just the state but corporations as well.”
Republicans have translated this ideology into policies that restrain “big government” and protect “freedom” — most often amounting to animus toward the federal government. (Though, when blue states such as California wanted to exceed federal environmental standards, Republicans were almost always advocates of federal supremacy.)
Moreover, some conservatives have argued that we might decrease polarization by reducing the number of one-size-fits-all policy choices. As conservative scholar Yuval Levin wrote in 2018: “Decisions about welfare, drug treatment, education, worker training, housing, transportation, and a range of similar issues should be made as close to the people they affect as reasonably possible. Given the nature and intensity of the social crisis we now confront, moreover, and given the relative weakness and ineptitude of our national governing institutions, we would be wise to empower many problem-solvers across our country rather than hoping that one in Washington will get things right.”
It therefore is peculiar that Georgia’s Republican-led state legislature is poised to snatch election administration away from officials in Fulton County, Ga., part of the GOP plan to invest partisan right-wingers with the power to flip election results.
And in the case of pandemic restrictions, two Republican governors who flaunt their “conservative” credentials are at war with local officials. NPR reports, “As the majority of Florida’s K-12 schools prepare to reopen campuses at full capacity this week — many of them on Tuesday — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state Board of Education could withhold pay from school leaders who implement mask mandates for students.”
Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, responded in a written statement: “We have established a process that requires consultation with experts in the areas of public health and medicine. We will follow this process, which has served us well, and then make a final decision.” He added, “At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees.”
Likewise, the Dallas Morning News reports, “School districts, local officials and hospitals are pushing back on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring mask and vaccine mandates, setting the stage for legal showdowns over coronavirus safety measures just as cases are surging in Texas and hospitals are filling up.” Abbott, a Republican, is simultaneously pleading for out-of-state medical personnel to help with his state’s covid-19 surge. Perhaps those medical personnel should condition their assistance on Texas lifting the life-threatening ban on mask and vaccine mandates?
Local officials resisting their governors’ edicts in Texas and Florida underscore the wisdom of the “go local” philosophy that used to animate the GOP. Voters in these communities are siding with their local leaders, asking for mask and vaccine mandates. If only bullying Republican governors still believed in their own principles.
The Biden administration and Democrats more generally should ride to the rescue of local actors battling intrusion by reckless, hyperpartisan governors. The feds can intervene in cases to defend local officials and protect them from fines and punishment. The administration can stand shoulder to shoulder with local school officials trying to save lives and those trying to protect democracy. Democrats might even remind their political opponents that the government closest to the people often knows best.