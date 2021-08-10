ABC News recently reported that the five states that have seen the most dramatic rise in vaccinations as of late — Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma — are not coincidentally the ones that have experienced the most severe surges in cases. Hard-hit Louisiana, for instance, has recently seen vaccinations spike by 335 percent, suggesting even recalcitrant red-staters will ultimately respond rationally in the face of a deadly alternative. Growing normalization of vaccine mandates at workplaces, which the American Medical Association supports, could similarly collapse resistance faster than our current folklore assumes. As Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, recently put it, “a lot of quote, unquote, hesitant people, when you push them a little bit, they don’t cry foul. They don’t claim that this is a huge violation of their civil liberties, they just get vaccinated.”