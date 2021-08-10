Just a few weeks prior, after all, it had been conventional wisdom that Canada’s erstwhile low vaccination rate was a national humiliation — “we are the laggards now, not the U.S.” as one despondent headline put it. Back in February, I myself was very doom and gloom about Canada’s (then) comparatively low supply of vaccines. Such pessimism was offered as a supposed course-correction to an earlier reign of smugness, in which Canada’s low infection rates were glorified as a monument to the country’s supposedly superior culture of kindness and obedience.
But now we’ve swung back to smug, with the Globe and Mail editorial page happily resuming its previous posture of portraying “the Americans” as a cautionary covid tale.
Lest we experience another bout of narrative whiplash in a couple months, it’s worth reexamining this habit of assuming every passing moment of continental pandemic divergence offers some searing insight into Canada-U.S. distinctions — a topic for which there remains ample market on both sides of the border. There’s enough reason, after all, to believe the current covid cleavage may not prove any more lasting than previous ones.
For starters, despite the newfound gap between Canadian and American rates of total vaccination (62 percent in Canada and 50 percent in the United States, according to government tallies) both countries are nevertheless gripped by basically the same anxieties at the moment, including worries of a vaccination plateau, and with it a dangerous “fourth wave” of infections spawned by the ultra-contagious delta variant. Tactics, too, are similar — while Quebec has plans, there has been no Canadian “vaccine passport,” for instance.
Likewise, though so-called vaccine-skeptical Americans have been the subject of endless, lurid media coverage, the approximately 6 million unvaccinated Canadians have started to receive growing attention in the Canadian press as well, suggesting anti-vax sentiment is not entirely a product of some idiosyncratic American weirdness, as is so often implied. Much of the unvaccinated population in both countries, in fact, defies easy stereotype, with high rates of indifference among the young, rural and racialized, whose excuses cause headaches for authorities.
Canadians can certainly feel confident that their unvaccinated hill is less steep to climb, but the United States may catch up quicker than expected. While conservative vaccine skeptics have been widely blamed for the United States’ 12-point deficit (“Canada has no equivalent of Fox News,” etc.), fatalistic resignation to the United States’ supposed right-wing anti-vax “death cult” discounts the possibility that plenty of Republican vaccine opposition may be more transient than it looks.
ABC News recently reported that the five states that have seen the most dramatic rise in vaccinations as of late — Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma — are not coincidentally the ones that have experienced the most severe surges in cases. Hard-hit Louisiana, for instance, has recently seen vaccinations spike by 335 percent, suggesting even recalcitrant red-staters will ultimately respond rationally in the face of a deadly alternative. Growing normalization of vaccine mandates at workplaces, which the American Medical Association supports, could similarly collapse resistance faster than our current folklore assumes. As Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, recently put it, “a lot of quote, unquote, hesitant people, when you push them a little bit, they don’t cry foul. They don’t claim that this is a huge violation of their civil liberties, they just get vaccinated.”
As the pandemic continues an overall downward trajectory, it shouldn’t be forgotten that both Canada and the United States are doing exceptionally well, globally speaking. (Bloomberg actually ranks the United States higher than Canada — fifth place to 19th — in terms of its overall assessment of which countries are the “best place to be in the Covid-19 era.”) Deaths are the lowest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic; infections have never been less dangerous for more people; and in towns, cities, states and provinces across the continent, daily life has edged closer than ever to pre-covid norms.
There are significant ways in which the United States and Canada do not look identical at the moment, and experience suggests they may not look identical in some other way months from now. But once we transcend myopic judgments and tendentious stereotyping, there remain plenty of ways in which they do, and these are probably the ones that matter most.