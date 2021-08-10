This essential picture has not changed in decades. Yet scientists’ confidence has. Experts are more certain than ever that dire consequences are coming. For decades, climate change doubters clung to scientists’ acknowledgment that there is some give in their numbers — in particular, a key measure known as “climate sensitivity,” which refers to how much the planet will warm given a doubling of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The U.N. panel had previously offered a wide range of likely scenarios, 1.5 to 4.5 degrees Celsius. Doubters argued that warming might end up reflecting the low end of this range. Why force economic disruption to stave off warming that experts admit might not be as bad as some fear?