Cuomo tried this defense — “I now understand that I acted in a way that made people uncomfortable” — months ago, when the allegations against him first surfaced. It was unconvincing then and even more feeble — indeed, even more enraging — now. Cuomo is 63, not 83. He didn’t just slip up once or twice, calling a subordinate “darling” or hugging when a handshake would have been more professional. He made woman after woman, state employee after state employee, feel uncomfortable, demeaned and invaded.
This is a good day for New York but a better one for the country, and for women in workplaces across the United States. The system worked. There wasn’t a precipitous rush to judgment about Cuomo, with the predicate facts still subject to reasonable dispute, as in the case of former Minnesota senator Al Franken (D).
Equally if not more important, the ride-it-out strategy pioneered by former president Donald Trump in the wake of the “Access Hollywood” tape and pursued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam] (D) after a blackface photo from his medical school yearbook page surfaced, did not work this time around. Future Cuomos, and you can be assured there will be more, will feel less emboldened that they can escape unscathed.
The unsparing report by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) offers not only damning new details and corroborations of Cuomo’s creepily sexualized workplace “banter” but also convincing evidence of unwanted touching — in criminal law terms, an assault — of numerous individuals.
They include a state trooper who Cuomo directed be hired onto his personal detail (he claims his impetus was to “diversify”); the trooper claimed Cuomo moved his finger down her back in an elevator, saying “Hey, you,” and ran his palm across her stomach at another event. “I did not mean any sexual connotation,” Cuomo said, suggesting he had been similarly physical with male troopers. “I didn’t mean any intimacy by it. I just wasn’t thinking.” Nice try. Not buying.
“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Cuomo said Tuesday. But he didn’t, not at all. He apologized, or quasi-apologized in one breath, and took it back the next.
He claimed there were “serious issues and flaws” in James’s 165-page report — a report Cuomo had called for, beseeching people to withhold final judgment until seeing its findings.
He asserted that the attack on him was driven by politics. “My instinct is to fight through this controversy, because I truly believe it is politically motivated,” he said. “I believe it is unfair and untruthful. … If I could communicate the facts through the frenzy, New Yorkers would understand.”
He announced he was resigning not because he had erred so grievously but because he didn’t want the state to be “wasting energy on distractions” — proving anew his failure to get it. But no one, certainly no cynical New Yorker, believes that Cuomo stepped aside because this was “the best way to help the state.” It was the best way to help Andrew Cuomo — losing voters, bereft of allies, on his way to being impeached and removed from office — avoid further humiliation.
Perhaps most repulsive of all, Cuomo, as is his wont, once again dragged his three daughters into the mess he had created. “I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated, and that is the God’s honest truth,” he said.
This is a man who, according to one of his executive assistants, reached under her blouse and cupped her breast, and another time grabbed her butt cheek and rubbed it after asking her to take a selfie. Cuomo denies those allegations, but note that the woman said she had planned to take it "to the grave” and came forward only after Cuomo denied he had ever touched anyone inappropriately.
“It was almost as if he would do these things and know that he could get away with it because of the fear that he knew we had,” said the executive assistant, Brittany Commisso, who has since filed a criminal complaint.
The once fearsome governor is powerless. And the lesson of Cuomo’s demise is that other abusers in similar positions of power should worry about what they have done, and worry even more about whether they will be able to survive its disclosure.