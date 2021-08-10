He announced he was resigning not because he had erred so grievously but because he didn’t want the state to be “wasting energy on distractions” — proving anew his failure to get it. But no one, certainly no cynical New Yorker, believes that Cuomo stepped aside because this was “the best way to help the state.” It was the best way to help Andrew Cuomo — losing voters, bereft of allies, on his way to being impeached and removed from office — avoid further humiliation.