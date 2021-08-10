As members of Congress set off on their August vacations, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) rolled out her orange sleeping bag on the Capitol steps and settled in for three full nights. She was protesting the impending expiration of the eviction moratorium — a policy that would put 3.6 million Americans at risk of being forced from their homes over the next two months. Bush could not abide the suffering this would cause because, unlike most of her congressional colleagues, she experienced it firsthand: “I know what it’s like,” she said, “to sleep outside. I know what it’s like to not have a home. I know what it’s like to get too cold, and there’s nothing you can do.… I know what it’s like to be unhoused.”