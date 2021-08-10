A recent vote by our region’s Transportation Planning Board to reinstate the project in the long-range transportation plan went far in answering those questions. Another opportunity comes Wednesday when the Maryland Board of Public Works will vote on approving a contract to perform preliminary design and complete the final environmental impact statement.
To drive home the sheer scale of commuter suffering, consider that more than 300,000 people pass through the corridor every day. This is more than the total combined number of people using Metro, MARC, Ride On and Metrobus systems in Montgomery County. This misery-behind-the-wheel translates into the heartache of missing a child’s soccer game or piano recital or the stress and economic consequence of missing a business meeting, job interview or service call.
Data from Northern Virginia’s express lanes, now in service for nearly a decade, show that all travelers benefit, not just those who choose to pay the toll. Commuters using the general lanes have experienced a 20 percent reduction in congestion. What’s more, carpooling on the Beltway has increased by 550 percent since the express lanes opened. Maryland’s express lanes project would also provide the only practical operation for bus rapid transit, a long-held goal in Montgomery.
As for air quality, opponents ignore that the air we breathe today is much cleaner than it was decades ago, and no factor is more responsible than that today’s vehicles are 99 percent cleaner than their predecessors, notwithstanding that our much larger population aggregately drives many more miles than we did in the 1970s.
Looking to the future, project critics also ignore the growing electric vehicle revolution that eventually will consign the internal combustion engine to museums. On Aug. 5, President Biden signed an executive order calling for half of new car sales to be electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids by 2030. Already, the nation’s Big Three automakers — Ford, GM and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler — have announced their intent that 40 to 50 percent of their annual U.S. sales be battery electric, fuel cell or hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade.
Additionally, emissions are highly sensitive to congestion, increasing significantly at low speeds. The project’s environmental study forecasts that if the project is not built, travel speeds will average 15 mph vs 45 mph if the project is built. At 15 mph, carbon dioxide emissions (the main greenhouse gas) will be approximately twice as high per mile traveled than at 45 mph.
The Board of Public Works must vote to move forward with the Maryland Traffic Relief Plan, which is imperative to serving the needs of tens of thousands of voters and small service providers who deserve far better than they have received previously from their elected officials.