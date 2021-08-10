Looking to the future, project critics also ignore the growing electric vehicle revolution that eventually will consign the internal combustion engine to museums. On Aug. 5, President Biden signed an executive order calling for half of new car sales to be electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids by 2030. Already, the nation’s Big Three automakers — Ford, GM and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler — have announced their intent that 40 to 50 percent of their annual U.S. sales be battery electric, fuel cell or hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade.