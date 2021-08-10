There are troubling provisions in the agreement, which would shift financial risk from the developer to Maryland taxpayers. For example, taxpayers would be required to compensate Transurban for a reduction in toll revenue as a result of future acts of nature. The agreement curtails the ability of the state to implement future telework incentives and limits transit improvements that would reduce congestion on I-270 and I-495.
However, we are even more troubled by the lack of transparency and a rush to push the project forward before all of the facts about the agreement and the project are known. The BPW lacks vital information it needs to make an informed decision when it votes Wednesday. It is imperative that members of the board refuse to move the project forward until the risks to taxpayers, the environment and our communities are fully understood. Before the BPW votes on the agreement, it should demand the following:
A cost-benefit analysis: Two years ago, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) promised to provide a cost-benefit analysis (also called a value-for-money analysis) that compares the financing of the project through a private partnership versus traditional public financing. That analysis has never been released. The BPW should not vote on the predevelopment agreement until it reviews this analysis and determines whether private or public financing is more advantageous for the state and its residents. The private sector is financing this project with revenue from Maryland drivers, and we need to know if we’re getting a good deal.
An adequate analysis of the predevelopment agreement: After 10 years of construction, Maryland and its taxpayers will be bound by the terms of this agreement for 50 years, putting taxpayers at significant financial risk for decades to come. That’s why Maryland law requires the state Treasurer’s Office to conduct a rigorous analysis of the predevelopment agreement. Given the risks to taxpayers, it is perplexing that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently denied the Treasurer’s Office the funds needed to conduct an adequate review of the contract. Specifically, the state treasurer requested $100,000 to engage the state’s bond counsel and financial consultant to provide expert advice on the complex agreement. Until the state Treasurer’s Office is able to provide a proper review of the agreement, the BPW should refuse to consider it.
Completion of the final environmental impact statement: Last year, MDOT issued a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the original plan to add toll lanes to I-270 and the length of the entire Beltway. The state received more than 2,800 public comments and concerns about the draft EIS. With the current project plan, MDOT is required to issue a supplemental draft EIS and is scheduled to do so this fall. After a period of public comment, MDOT will issue a final EIS next spring providing fuller information on the impact of the project. For example, we expect the final EIS to include a federally required environmental justice analysis, showing whether the negative impacts of the project are disproportionately borne by low-income communities and communities of color. We also expect to see a description of the impact on global warming and a better understanding of the financial cost to the State and its taxpayers.
The cost-benefit analysis, an adequate analysis of the predevelopment agreement and the final environmental impact statement will inform the BPW and Maryland residents of the true risks and impacts of the project.
We know solving our transportation problems will require multimodal solutions, but the BPW should not make a decision with so many unanswered questions and until it has all the facts. The board must be our watchdog and protect Maryland taxpayers, commuters, our communities and the environment from this risky endeavor.