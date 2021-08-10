Completion of the final environmental impact statement: Last year, MDOT issued a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the original plan to add toll lanes to I-270 and the length of the entire Beltway. The state received more than 2,800 public comments and concerns about the draft EIS. With the current project plan, MDOT is required to issue a supplemental draft EIS and is scheduled to do so this fall. After a period of public comment, MDOT will issue a final EIS next spring providing fuller information on the impact of the project. For example, we expect the final EIS to include a federally required environmental justice analysis, showing whether the negative impacts of the project are disproportionately borne by low-income communities and communities of color. We also expect to see a description of the impact on global warming and a better understanding of the financial cost to the State and its taxpayers.