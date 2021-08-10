That something was very wrong also dawned on the police, who began to notice details: the “For Sale” sign in the yard; the undamaged lockbox that Brown had opened with an app to get a key for the front door; Brown’s black Hyundai Genesis and Thorne’s black Chevrolet Malibu — no Mercedes after all. Brown encouraged them to search his wallet for his business card, which showed he had a real estate license. Eventually, the cuffs came off, and at least one officer apologized for the mix-up, wishing the trio a better day as the fiasco concluded.