In May, legislation was introduced to outlaw anyone designated an “extremist” by the government from running for election. The bill was rushed through parliament and signed by Mr. Putin on June 4. Five days later, a Moscow court ruled that Mr. Navalny’s organizations are “extremist.” This effectively barred anyone affiliated with Mr. Navalny from running for office in September’s elections. Mr. Navalny’s backers had succeeded in a political strategy known as “smart voting,” advancing select candidates to defeat those backed by the Kremlin. Now his network of offices is closed. As the U.S. State Department aptly put it, “With this action, Russia has effectively criminalized one of the country’s few remaining independent political movements.”