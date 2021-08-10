This bill is a one-off. If there were any piece of legislation Biden wanted and Republicans might vote for, this is it. It gives direct help to every one of their states. The more ideologically weighted pieces — immigration, support for child care, and so on — have mostly been shunted off to the much larger reconciliation bill Congress will take up next. And it allows them to say that like everyone else they support the idea of bipartisanship, at least in principle.