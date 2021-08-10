Know-nothing governors trying to bar mask and vaccine requirements have run into stiff resistance. The Post reports: "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings received a federal judge’s blessing on Sunday to flout the Florida law that bans companies from demanding proof of vaccination against the coronavirus. It will be the first cruise operator to require every person on board in Florida to be fully vaccinated, in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose office has called the lawsuit ‘meritless’ and the company’s vaccine policy discriminatory.”
U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, in a rigorously constructed opinion, carefully reviewed the course of the pandemic, its impact on Norwegian Cruise Line and the company’s decision to require proof of vaccination from its passengers. The judge noted, “NCLH explains that it has adopted this policy as a measure to prevent a covid-19 outbreak onboard, build brand trust and goodwill with customers, ensure compliance with the attestation it submitted to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and take advantage of the leniency afforded cruise ships with 95 percent vaccinated passengers and crew under the CDC’s Operation Manual.”
Interestingly, the judge found Florida’s edict to be a free speech violation under the First Amendment. She found that “the statute is a content-based restriction because it singles out documentation regarding a particular subject matter (certification of ‘covid-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery’) and subjects it to restrictions (businesses may not require them for entry or services) that do not apply to documents regarding other topics.” The judge rejected the notion that the law is merely an economic regulation, since the regulation does not ban a vaccine requirement, but instead the provision of a document to verify vaccination.
The judge, in a devastating takedown of the governor’s bar on vaccine verification, found that Florida had no “substantial interest” to warrant the First Amendment violation, no evidence that the cruise line’s verification requirements would trample its residents’ privacy and no justification to deem the unvaccinated a protected class that was facing “discrimination.” Moreover, the judge found, the governor’s order posed a burden on interstate commerce without substantial justification.
One can hope only that the decision is a harbinger of the fate of anti-mask and anti-vaccine edicts. That would be good news for Dallas’s school district, which will require masks for both students and teachers in defiance of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) order that bars school districts from issuing such mandates. The Dallas Morning News reports: “Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced the change during a Monday morning press conference, saying that it was within his discretion to ensure the health and safety of his employees and the district’s students.”
Ben Mackey, the Dallas Independent School District’s board president, showed little concern for the governor’s order that would put thousands of kids at risk. As Mackey put it, “Requiring masks for staff and students while on district property is a reasonable and necessary safety protocol to protect against the spread of covid-19 and the new delta variant.”
In other words, given an option between protecting children’s lives and submitting to Abbott’s political pandering, the school district will choose the former and let the courts sort out the rest. In doing so, the board is evidencing a true “pro-life” perspective.
The military on Monday also issued a mandate requiring all of its personnel to be vaccinated by mid-September or earlier, if the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval for a vaccine comes through. With some service branches below a 60 percent vaccination rate as of June 30, the new order will ensure tens of thousands of Marines, sailors, airmen and soldiers get their shots.
When the FDA’s final approval arrives, expect even more businesses, schools and other institutions to start requiring proof of vaccination. Without the excuse that the vaccine "has not been officially approved,” the anti-vaccine contingent — already in a defensive crouch — should be prepared to face the wrath of courts, voters and local officials.
Policies that bar public health measures that would protect children and immunocompromised people from covid-19 are not sustainable on moral, legal or medical grounds. The life-threatening antics from Republican officials cannot end soon enough. In the meantime, let’s pray that no more Americans will die of a fully preventable illness because of the decisions of political hacks.