Talk about a false dichotomy. Republicans who oppose “defunding the police” or support a “war on terrorism” recognize that there is no freedom without security. They are willing to accept substantial infringements on civil liberties to combat criminals and terrorists. Yet they insist on dropping our guard against a pandemic that has already killed nearly as many Americans (617,000 and counting) as died in battle during all U.S. wars combined.
Ever since George Washington forced his troops to be inoculated against smallpox in 1777, Americans have routinely complied with vaccination mandates. Such mandates are, in fact, as American as apple pie. As Scientific American noted: “Every state and Washington, D.C., requires routine vaccinations, such as for measles, mumps and rubella, as a condition of school attendance.”
The Supreme Court, in 1905 and 1922, upheld the legality of requiring people to get their shots. A three-judge panel of Republican appointees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit just turned away a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement. Judge Frank Easterbrook, a leading conservative, wrote that “vaccination requirements, like other public-health measures, have been common in this nation.”
So if vaccination mandates are legal and backed by ample precedent, what possible grounds can there be for rejecting them — other than catering to the conspiratorial fantasies of malign anti-vaxxer propagandists?
“I believe it makes sense to get vaccinated,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted, “but everyone must make their own choice.” Sounds nice, but we don’t let everyone make their own choice about whether to smoke indoors, wear a seat belt, drive drunk, drive at 100 mph or myriad other public health matters. Why should covid-19 — the deadliest plague in a century — be any different?
Others suggest that mandates will be counterproductive, but school requirements have greatly boosted the fight against once common diseases. More recently, coronavirus vaccination mandates led many more people to get their shots in Italy and France, giving those countries higher vaccination levels than the United States.
Some cynically argue that because vaccinated people are extremely unlikely to get seriously ill from covid-19, there is no real reason to impose a mandate — let the unvaccinated die if they want to. But even leaving aside the dubious morality of this argument — are we not our brother’s and sister’s keeper? — it ignores all the negative consequences that a rampaging pandemic has even on the vaccinated.
For a start, the longer the virus circulates, the greater the chances that a vaccine-resistant strain will develop. Breakthrough infections are still rare but becoming more common — and for the immunocompromised, they can be deadly. Even when coronavirus infections don’t cause hospitalization or death, they are still extremely unpleasant. In low-vaccination areas, hospitals are filling up again, making it harder for patients to get routine medical care or even treatment for non-covid-related emergencies. Who pays the cost of caring for covid-19 patients? We all do, whether as taxpayers or members of insurance pools.
Concerns about the delta variant also harm the economy and risk putting restaurants and other businesses that have barely survived out of business. The surest way to revive the economy — something Republicans profess to care about when they oppose lockdowns, mask mandates and social distancing — is to vaccinate everyone.
Perhaps worst of all, the delta variant is endangering school reopenings. Children under 12 still can’t get vaccinated. In the last week of July, nearly 72,000 cases were reported in children — 19 percent of the new cases nationwide. Though serious illness and death are uncommon in the young, at least 358 kids have already died of covid-19 — and many more are struggling with “long covid.”
Schools are forced to take precautions including mandating masks and limiting in-person activities. The ultimate nightmare — of another year when schooling goes largely online and extracurricular activities are canceled — is still a possibility as the delta variant worsens. Averting that danger requires overcoming the opposition to vaccination mandates not only from Republican governors but also from teachers unions. (The unions, mercifully, are rethinking their stance; most of the governors, sadly, are not.)
We are more than half a year into the vaccination campaign and it’s obvious that the voluntary approach isn’t working fast enough to stop the delta variant. Only 61 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated. We need many more requirements similar to New York City’s, which mandates proof of vaccination for entry into indoor spaces. President Biden also needs to mandate vaccination for airline passengers. There is every reason to act now before the school year starts, and no good reason not to.