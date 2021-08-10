In a July 30 response, Gensler wrote that he would require more disclosure from Chinese companies that use VIEs but he did not say when Chinese companies that don’t comply with the new law would be delisted. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who did not sign the letter to Gensler, told me in a statement that Gensler had taken some steps to implement the law, including by issuing two proposed rules.