Specifically, the Grad Plus loan program, created by Congress in 2005, essentially made it possible for prospective graduate students to borrow whatever schools charge for tuition, fees, room and board, and other expenses. By contrast, undergraduates face borrowing caps of up to $12,500 per year and $57,500 total, depending on individual circumstances. (Grad Plus borrowing totals $82.8 billion, distributed among 1.5 million individuals.) Fees and interest for Grad Plus are higher than for undergrad loans; the government covers any unpaid balance after 20 years.