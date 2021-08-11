I’m sorry, but this is simply delusional. The administration has convinced itself that the Taliban desires international “legitimacy” so badly that it will refrain from achieving its aims by force of arms. There is no evidence for this view. The Taliban might desire international aid, but only after it conquers the whole country and imposes its brutal version of Islamic law. The Taliban has shown no desire to refrain from conquest in the hope of making nice with “infidel” regimes. The more battlefield success the Taliban enjoys, the less influence any other nation — even its longtime patron Pakistan — can exert on the group. If there is “no military solution to this conflict,” as U.S. officials insist, nobody has bothered to inform the Taliban.