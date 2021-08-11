Taliban terrorists have attacked the guesthouse of Afghanistan’s acting defense minister and killed the director of the government’s media center in Kabul. The U.S. Embassy is urging all U.S. citizens to leave the country “immediately” and reportedly preparing to evacuate some of its own staff. The advancing Taliban is executing “detained soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government,” Human Rights Watch reports. Civilian casualties are hitting record levels, and hundreds of thousands of Afghans have become refugees because of the recent fighting.
President Richard M. Nixon and national security adviser Henry Kissinger hoped that the North Vietnamese would at least give the United States a “decent interval” between the pullout of U.S. forces and the conquest of South Vietnam. The Taliban is not giving the Biden administration even that much. U.S. troops are barely out the door, and the Taliban is already well on its way to conquering the whole country. Afghan government forces appear to be collapsing as rapidly today as Taliban forces collapsed in the fall of 2001.
So how are members of the Biden administration reacting to this Taliban offensive? They are whistling past the graveyard.
Here is White House press secretary Jen Psaki: “If the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions are not going to get them the legitimacy they seek.… They could choose to devote the same energy to their peace process as they are to their military campaign. We strongly urge them to do so.”
Here is Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We’re actively engaged in diplomacy because there is no military solution to this conflict.”
And here is Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy to the Afghan peace talks, who is trying in vain to persuade the Taliban to stop its offensive: “We don’t see a military solution to the war in Afghanistan. There must be a political solution, a political agreement for a lasting peace, and we will stay with it.”
I’m sorry, but this is simply delusional. The administration has convinced itself that the Taliban desires international “legitimacy” so badly that it will refrain from achieving its aims by force of arms. There is no evidence for this view. The Taliban might desire international aid, but only after it conquers the whole country and imposes its brutal version of Islamic law. The Taliban has shown no desire to refrain from conquest in the hope of making nice with “infidel” regimes. The more battlefield success the Taliban enjoys, the less influence any other nation — even its longtime patron Pakistan — can exert on the group. If there is “no military solution to this conflict,” as U.S. officials insist, nobody has bothered to inform the Taliban.
Far from averting a catastrophe in Afghanistan, ham-handed U.S. diplomacy has enabled it. Khalilzad, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump and kept on by President Biden, negotiated one of the worst deals ever. The United States agreed to pull all of its forces out of Afghanistan in return for next to nothing from the Taliban beyond a promise not to attack U.S. troops on their way out the door and a pledge to break with al-Qaeda — which the Taliban still hasn’t kept.
It would have been better to leave Afghanistan with no agreement at all, because under the terms of the Trump-Taliban deal, the United States pressured the government of Afghanistan to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Many of those prisoners — including the commander of the Taliban’s assault on the capital of Helmand province — have returned to the battlefield, greatly strengthening the insurgents.
Biden’s hasty and ill-considered decision to withdraw all U.S. troops and contractors from Afghanistan is leading to a rapid disintegration of Afghan forces, who have become dependent over the past 20 years on U.S. aid and airpower. The futile peace talks in Doha between Taliban and government representatives are not going to save Afghanistan. The only thing that can avert an even greater calamity is a willingness by Biden to rethink his bad decision and send U.S. aircraft and advisers back to Afghanistan to bolster the government forces before Kabul falls. It’s still not too late, but time is rapidly running out. Words alone will not stop the Taliban onslaught.