Biden can already take credit for substantial job growth, in vivid contrast with his predecessor, and an expansion of the federal government not seen since the Great Society. He’s not only begun to invest seriously in green energy but has also enlisted nearly half of Republican senators to support items such as electric cars and charging stations. And it appears he has been able to forge some consensus on the American Families Plan that will satisfy a Senate caucus that runs from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). He’s also remaking the federal judiciary at a rapid clip, despite false claims from pundits that the prior administration had altered it permanently (as if judges do not turn over due to retirement, moving to senior status or death).