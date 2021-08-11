This spring, positioning yourself as the anti-mandate governor probably seemed a pretty safe bet to Republican governors mulling a presidential run. They’d already come out of one round looking pretty good — despite accusations that they belonged to a “death cult,” Florida and Texas are solidly middle of the pack when it comes to per capita death rates. Sure, much of that is good luck: Florida and Texas had their first waves relatively late, thanks in part to warm weather that kept people outdoors. Although they suffered when summer heat drove people inside, they were never hit as hard last year as New York or New Jersey, and they obviously expected that this year would be better still (didn’t we all?).