U.N. emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths said last week he had “no reason to doubt” that the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced in late June would hold. But the cease-fire, only announced after Tigrayan military victories, is turning out to be not a humanitarian gesture but a scheme to provide government forces time to regroup. In an alarming statement Tuesday, Mr. Abiy called on “all capable” Ethiopians to join a renewed offensive.
Ethiopia’s government certainly has not spent the past month of “cease-fire” pursuing humanitarian aims. It imposed an aid blockade around Tigray, where over 90 percent of the population requires emergency food assistance after government forces burned crops, killed livestock and stole seeds to decimate the agricultural region. This starvation campaign has caused the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade: Some 900,000 people face famine conditions, including 100,000 children at risk of death. Scores have already succumbed to starvation. Some food trucks squeak through, but, the United Nations warns, not nearly enough.
Ethiopia’s government has targeted aid workers, accusing them of arming Tigrayan fighters, and suspending Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council. Humanitarian groups not yet expelled have scaled back operations, citing impossible conditions: U.N. staffers have been intimidated, shot at and detained. With at least 12 aid workers already killed, many have decided that working in the region is too dangerous.
This conflict is escalating. The cease-fire ended Friday, the day Mr. Griffiths expressed faith in it, as an ethnic militia — one of the groups Mr. Abiy rallied over the past month — resumed attacks. Tigrayan forces also have expanded the conflict, saying they hope to open a new aid corridor and force the government to accept theirconditions for a new truce, displacing hundreds of thousands. Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia accuse both sides of reprisal attacks. Government rhetoric comparing Tigrayan forces to “weeds” and “cancer” fans the flames of ethnic hatred as thousands of Tigrayans are detained for their identity alone. After meeting with refugees last week, Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, expressed shock at the mass sexual violence, its perpetrators “seeking to ensure that Tigrayan women cannot have babies in the future.”
The bodies washing up in Sudan, dismissed by Mr. Abiy as a hoax, are among many warning signs that a brutal conflict is expanding and growing more barbaric. The United States must stand up to an inhumane regime and press all parties to allow unfettered humanitarian access and seriously negotiate.