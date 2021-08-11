This conflict is escalating. The cease-fire ended Friday, the day Mr. Griffiths expressed faith in it, as an ethnic militia — one of the groups Mr. Abiy rallied over the past month — resumed attacks. Tigrayan forces also have expanded the conflict, saying they hope to open a new aid corridor and force the government to accept theirconditions for a new truce, displacing hundreds of thousands. Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia accuse both sides of reprisal attacks. Government rhetoric comparing Tigrayan forces to “weeds” and “cancer” fans the flames of ethnic hatred as thousands of Tigrayans are detained for their identity alone. After meeting with refugees last week, Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, expressed shock at the mass sexual violence, its perpetrators “seeking to ensure that Tigrayan women cannot have babies in the future.”