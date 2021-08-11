The question is which parts stay and which parts go — and that’s something Democrats should be thinking about now.
A quick note on procedure: What passed was reconciliation “instructions,” broad budget targets that are then given to various committees, which will produce more specific spending language, which will then be combined into an omnibus bill that must pass both houses.
Even at this early stage, the bill is remarkable. While there’s no space to detail it all, here’s some of what it contains, according to a memo from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to colleagues:
- Universal pre-K and expanded child care
- Tuition-free community college
- Affordable housing
- Clean energy, electrifying the federal vehicle fleet, and climate research
- A pathway to citizenship for “dreamers”
- Investments in health, education, and housing for Native Americans
- Paid family and medical leave
- Health coverage for those left out by Republican states’ refusal to accept the Medicaid expansion
- Adding dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare, and lowering the eligibility age
- Extension of expanded child tax credit and earned-income tax credit
Passed as-is, this would represent a dramatic expansion of the benefits provided to Americans by the federal government. It wouldn’t turn us into a European-style social democracy by a long shot (despite Republicans’ frantic warnings of “socialism”), but it would emphatically reject the government-is-the-problem paradigm under which America has suffered since the 1980s.
Of course, it won’t pass as-is.
The political reality is now familiar: Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), steadfast defenders of the filibuster and advocates of centrism for centrism’s sake, will demand their pound of flesh before supporting the bill. Luckily, neither appears to care much what precisely gets cut, as long as something does. That way they can tell their constituents, “I smacked down those dirty libs and made this bill more reasonable, which is why I’m voting for it.”
On Wednesday morning, Manchin released a statement expressing his displeasure with the bill, saying that even though he voted for the reconciliation instructions to get the process started, he’s worried about adding too much debt.
But he didn’t offer any specifics about what he objects to. Which is a clue that he just needs to repeat the process he has gone through since Joe Biden became president: Say the bill is too big and too liberal; force Democrats to cut it down; then vote for the final version while presenting it as a triumph of moderation, one he himself engineered.
Liberals will continue to find that maddening. And part of their job in this process will be to call attention to the value of the provisions that will inevitably get removed along the way, since the more attention they get now, the more likely it is that they’ll be included in future legislation. But they’ll also have to decide what’s worth fighting for and what sacrifice can be laid at Manchin’s feet for him to crush.
Could they live without the $18 billion to upgrade Veterans Affairs facilities? How about the $25 billion in small business funding, or the Civilian Climate Corps, or the increased Pell grants? At some point Democrats are going to have to decide.
Liberals should also realize that there will inevitably be parts of the bill that address important needs but do so in problematic ways. We can see one such example in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate: It spends tens of billions on broadband expansion to underserved areas (which is good), but does it in such a way that much of the money will be scooped up by telecom companies such as Comcast and AT&T, who will wind up charging the same exorbitant rates to new customers as they do to those who are already connected (which is not).
The reconciliation bill, in other words, will be far from perfect. But if it passes, it will also likely be the most important thing Joe Biden does in his first term as president.