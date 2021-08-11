Liberals should also realize that there will inevitably be parts of the bill that address important needs but do so in problematic ways. We can see one such example in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate: It spends tens of billions on broadband expansion to underserved areas (which is good), but does it in such a way that much of the money will be scooped up by telecom companies such as Comcast and AT&T, who will wind up charging the same exorbitant rates to new customers as they do to those who are already connected (which is not).