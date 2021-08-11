It’s understandable that legislation has not focused on this threat. Early this year, Democrats were alarmed by the spate of efforts to make voting harder for the poor, the elderly, and Black and Latino voters. As a result, the For the People Act concentrated on elements that would make voting easier (guaranteed early and vote-by-mail options, automatic and same-day registration). Along with passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (which would reinstate the pre-clearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act to prevent states from suppressing voting), Democrats attempted to battle suppressed turnout with greater access to the polls.
In some state bills that were passed, the worst of the voting restrictions (e.g., Georgia Republicans’ attempt to limit Sunday voting, which would curtail the "souls to the polls” voting drives that are popular among Black voters) fell out of the final legislation. Republicans began to worry (with some justification) that they might be impairing their own voters from getting to the polls. (Democrats, thankfully, have opposed voting barriers regardless of which party’s voters they disadvantage.)
And so Republicans focused instead on subverting election administration to make it easier to flip results. As we have learned from recent revelations about the disgraced former president’s unrelenting efforts to discredit vote tallies, the Republican Party will no longer stand for unfavorable election results. That Republicans have failed to condemn the assault on democracy leading up to Jan. 6 is proof positive that we need laws to restrain the MAGA assault on democratic elections.
The nonpartisan Protect Democracy has released a list of critical reforms that Democrats should include in their compromise legislation coming together in the Senate. The group’s executive director, Ian Bassin, tells me, “Our democracy survived the 2020 election because people came out to vote in record numbers under impossible circumstances. Americans overwhelmingly rejected specious claims of fraud, and election officials — including Republicans — did the right thing in the face of enormous pressure. So right now in response, the autocratic faction is trying to reverse engineer each of those to succeed at subverting the next election where last time they failed.”
Protect Democracy’s proposals have two overarching benefits: They address the most potent threat to democracy, and they are so reasonable that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) may find Republicans’ opposition as ridiculous and unacceptable as their opposition to a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. (The “education of Joe Manchin III," as some voting advocates call it, involves proving to him that Republicans are so determined to uproot democracy that filibuster “reform” is needed to preserve free and fair elections.)
The group recommends six measures to achieve these aims: mandate paper ballots to preserve voting results; require a chain of custody for ballots to impair phony audits by outside partisans; institute judicial review when legislatures attempt to displace local voting officials from vote counting; ensure that local voting officials can only be replaced “for cause”; protect election workers from threats and extortion attempts; and increase penalties for “manipulating or subverting election results" (which is already illegal under federal laws).
No matter how reasonable these provisions may be and how effective they would be in providing election security, it’s a sure bet that Republicans will oppose many if not all of them. Don’t they want a paper ballot record? That was before they started dreaming up ways to flip the vote. Don’t they want to ensure ballots are preserved and protected from tampering? No, that would impair stunts like the phony audit underway in Maricopa County, Ariz.
Republicans, you see, are unabashed in their opposition to democracy. They want only their voters to determine the outcome of “elections,” which, if they had their way, would become empty exercises leading up to the vote-fixing by their partisans.
In addition to Protect Democracy’s six suggestions, defense of democratic elections requires one additional step: the prosecution of the former president and his accomplices. The losing Republican president sought to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” new votes; to persuade Michigan lawmakers to throw the state’s electoral votes to him; to cajole the vice president to violate his oath and refuse to accede to the electoral college results; and to pressure Justice Department officials (with threats to replace them) to declare the election fraudulent.
If we do not intend to punish him for all that, new laws are useless. We need both the legal tools and the will to use them in defense of democratic elections. Only by prosecuting blatant attempts to overthrow our elections can we avert future coup attempts. The ball is in Attorney General Merrick Garland’s court.