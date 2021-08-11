The nonpartisan Protect Democracy has released a list of critical reforms that Democrats should include in their compromise legislation coming together in the Senate. The group’s executive director, Ian Bassin, tells me, “Our democracy survived the 2020 election because people came out to vote in record numbers under impossible circumstances. Americans overwhelmingly rejected specious claims of fraud, and election officials — including Republicans — did the right thing in the face of enormous pressure. So right now in response, the autocratic faction is trying to reverse engineer each of those to succeed at subverting the next election where last time they failed.”