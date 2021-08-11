It’s hard to imagine that this conservative record won’t come up in an unfavorable way if Hochul decides — as is widely expected — to run for governor next year. Further complicating the electoral landscape is that Cuomo’s three-term dominance of the state’s political machinery has left no small number of Democrats chomping at the bit. It is said that one reason this year’s field of New York City mayoral candidates seemed so weak was that a number of likely contenders held back to instead run for governor next year. All of which means: New York pols might sound supportive of Hochul now, but many are likely to pounce at her first slip-up. One of those possible rivals: state Attorney General Letitia James, the woman whose office ran the inquiry that just brought down Cuomo.