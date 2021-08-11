Hochul, 62, is set to become the Empire State’s first female governor. She will almost certainly debut to a burst of goodwill. As the incumbent Democrat, she’s also likely to be in a strong position in next year’s gubernatorial election. But it remains an open question whether she can maintain her hold on power as she navigates a political landscape scarred by covid-19 and the cutthroat and often corrupt world of New York state politics.
The incoming governor’s current strength is also, in many ways, her potential weakness: Hochul is the anti-Cuomo. Cuomo governed in a notoriously bullying style, terrorizing lobbyists and legislators alike into doing his bidding. Little surprise, then, that when he needed political friends, there were none to be found. Hochul has the opposite reputation. She’s routinely described as kind and thoughtful, two adjectives that no one, except perhaps his mother, has applied to Andrew Cuomo.
For the most part, the New York public loved Cuomo’s loudmouth style because many mistook it for competence. The popularity of his covid press briefings buoyed him, despite the fact that New York has had one of the nation’s highest per capita covid death rates and that some of Cuomo’s decisions contributed to that dreadful toll. Cuomo, you might recall, ordered state nursing homes to take in more than 9,000 covid patients, and then his administration withheld data when questioned about deaths in long-term care facilities.
But even before the pandemic hit, Cuomo was getting crosswise with political headwinds. The state’s increasingly progressive legislature clashed with Cuomo’s more moderate politics. Cuomo was known to have opposed several policies he signed into law in recent years, including increased rent regulation and higher taxes on the wealthy.
Hochul is likely to face similar policy conflicts. She’s from Upstate New York, which is more conservative than New York City and some (though not all!) of its surrounding suburbs. (It’s also numerically outclassed — there’s a reason New Yorkers have not elected a governor from Upstate in a century.) Hochul’s politics mostly match that more moderate, less progressive world. As Erie County clerk in the early 2000s, she was against allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver’s license before reversing herself when she later sought statewide office. When she represented a Buffalo-area district in Congress nearly a decade ago, she was endorsed by the National Rifle Association.
It’s hard to imagine that this conservative record won’t come up in an unfavorable way if Hochul decides — as is widely expected — to run for governor next year. Further complicating the electoral landscape is that Cuomo’s three-term dominance of the state’s political machinery has left no small number of Democrats chomping at the bit. It is said that one reason this year’s field of New York City mayoral candidates seemed so weak was that a number of likely contenders held back to instead run for governor next year. All of which means: New York pols might sound supportive of Hochul now, but many are likely to pounce at her first slip-up. One of those possible rivals: state Attorney General Letitia James, the woman whose office ran the inquiry that just brought down Cuomo.
Finally, there is Cuomo himself. The temptation for the state legislature to forgo further investigations will be strong. The sexual harassment scandal is both seamy and distracting, at a time when a covid-weakened New York can’t really afford to spend more time on Cuomo. But New York also can’t afford to simply let Cuomo exit even — or especially — if his victims pursue him in the courts.
Consider also that Cuomo’s resignation speech was hardly a mea culpa. His trashing of the women who came forward and his tone-deaf claims that he’s a casualty of changing times are hardly the sort of sentiments expressed by someone planning a permanent retreat. Clearly, Cuomo has not ruled out attempting a comeback.
So far, Hochul has succeeded in a way that’s traditional for many women: putting in the hard work, step by tenacious step, proving herself over and over again, while almost no one paid attention. People like that have a funny way of sticking around — and ultimately emerging triumphant. At least for now, Hochul has done just that.