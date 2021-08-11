Ordering the 1.3 million active-duty service members to get fully vaccinated is justified for readiness. As it stands now, members of the armed forces are routinely required by their commands to be vaccinated against various diseases, depending on location. Most commands require immunizations for seasonal influenza, polio, hepatitis A and B, and measles-mumps-rubella, among others. Adding the coronavirus vaccine ought not be difficult, especially after the Food and Drug Administration gives final approval for the Pfizer shot, expected in the coming weeks. While some Pentagon officials reportedly sought a faster timetable, Mr. Biden and Mr. Austin have made a reasonable decision not to get ahead of the FDA decision in order to avoid generating further doubt or hesitancy. The vaccines are currently under an emergency use authorization; they have proved highly effective and safe for millions, but the FDA decision will be based on a close study of a clinical trial.