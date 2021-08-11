Ordering the 1.3 million active-duty service members to get fully vaccinated is justified for readiness. As it stands now, members of the armed forces are routinely required by their commands to be vaccinated against various diseases, depending on location. Most commands require immunizations for seasonal influenza, polio, hepatitis A and B, and measles-mumps-rubella, among others. Adding the coronavirus vaccine ought not be difficult, especially after the Food and Drug Administration gives final approval for the Pfizer shot, expected in the coming weeks. While some Pentagon officials reportedly sought a faster timetable, Mr. Biden and Mr. Austin have made a reasonable decision not to get ahead of the FDA decision in order to avoid generating further doubt or hesitancy. The vaccines are currently under an emergency use authorization; they have proved highly effective and safe for millions, but the FDA decision will be based on a close study of a clinical trial.
The turn to mandated vaccines comes after months of effort by military leaders to persuade more service members to get vaccinated. About 65 percent of active-duty military personnel are fully inoculated, but misinformation and hesitancy have taken a toll. Although the Navy is 75 percent fully vaccinated, the Marine Corps is only 59 percent. Nationwide, the full vaccination share of eligible Americans is 58.8 percent. Military courts have upheld vaccine orders. For example, in United States v. Washington, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces upheld a military order that an airman take the final and sixth dose of the anthrax vaccine upon deployment to Saudi Arabia in 1999, although that shot was not approved by the FDA until later.
Aside from pragmatic issues of being ready to fight, a fully vaccinated military will set an important example. Military bases and service members have influence in their communities, many of which are in regions of the country where vaccine hesitancy is high. A word of confidence from soldiers, sailors and airmen could help people overcome their reluctance. Moreover, members of the reserves and National Guard are often involved in first-responder and law enforcement activities in which vaccine protection is unquestionably valuable and vital.
The virus has killed more than 618,000 Americans, more than all U.S. combat deaths in war from World War II until today. A mandate make sense. The vaccine is good armor — just like a helmet or a bulletproof vest — and serves to save lives against a mortal threat.