As if political divisions around the country’s response to covid-19 weren’t bad enough already, Republicans seem to believe that a new backlash to public health measures is just their ticket to victory in 2022.
They’re right about one thing: Americans are tired of how long we’ve been living like this, and in despair that the delta variant surge means the extension (or revival) of inconveniences like wearing masks in schools and stores. At the beginning of the year, when vaccines began to roll out, we thought covid might have been nearly behind us by now; knowing that it isn’t is enough to make anyone sour.
So the GOP is trying to take the sentiment of “Man, this is a bummer” and turn it into “I am exploding with rage.” In particular, Republicans want people to direct their anger at public health officials who are urging new mask requirements, and Democrats who say those requirements might be a good idea, especially since so many people are refusing to be vaccinated.
As CNN reports, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has been leading the charge to vilify the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
“The CDC has become a political arm of the administration. It wants to control every element of our life,” McCarthy said at the pre-recess news conference, which was designed to solidify their midterm message and get Republicans on the same page.“We have a President in the White House and Democrats in Congress that are completely oblivious to the frustration the American people are feeling at this moment.”
In truth, Democrats aren’t oblivious at all; they just think that right now we should do the things that will stop the spread of the virus, including getting as many people as possible vaccinated and, until we do, wearing masks where large numbers of people congregate indoors.
But from Washington to every corner of the country, Republicans — members of Congress, the conservative media, GOP governors — are lashing out at businesses and local governments that impose mask mandates, while people show up at meetings to heap threats and abuse on public health officials.
“We know who you are,” said one man to fleeing health officials at a school board meeting in a wealthy Tennessee town. “We will find you.”
This is all generated and reinforced by a Republican message machine designed to identify and stimulate anger points, which can then, it is hoped, be turned into ratings and votes. It’s a kind of rolling test in which different issues are offered up to the GOP base to see what increases its pulse the most. Are you madder about high gas prices, or critical race theory, or having to wear a mask when you go down to the Piggly Wiggly?
It’s far too early to know whether the mask backlash strategy will succeed, or if by this time next year Republicans will have cast it aside in favor of something else. It could be what Obamacare was to the GOP in the 2010 midterms (a huge success) or what the immigrant “caravans” were to the GOP in 2018 (a huge failure).
But here’s the thing: The perfect midterm issue is one that gets your side angry and motivated but doesn’t do the same to the other side. That was true in 2010 of Obamacare: It filled Republican voters with fury, but since most of the law’s benefits didn’t take effect until much later, it did nothing to motivate Democrats.
The difference today could be that everyone is getting mad, including Democrats. As The Post reports, with so many Republicans going on a holy war against masks and even vaccines, some in the GOP fear the party maskis on track to make itself the face of the delta variant — endangering fellow Americans while also risking severe political damage in the long term.”
Nevertheless, the party’s most cynical trolls are working to create an angry backlash that runs in only one direction. “There should be no mandates — zero — concerning covid,” says Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) recorded a video saying that “no one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.” (There is no actual CDC mask mandate; the agency makes recommendations about mask-wearing.)
As of yet, polling doesn’t show that the backlash is reaching the fever pitch Republicans are after; a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll showed 68 percent of Americans saying local officials should mandate masks in indoor gatherings — including nearly half of Republicans. But the party will always be drawn to whatever seems to be generating the most intense anger, even if it isn’t the most widespread.
The result of which is that the day we finally get past this pandemic recedes further and further into the future.