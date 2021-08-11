Meanwhile, Democrats abandoned New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and forced him to resign on Tuesday after a devastating report detailed the allegations of sexual harassment from 11 women. As historian Julian Zelizer wrote for CNN: “When facing an issue that has become key to Democratic politics — the struggle against sexual harassment in the workplace — the party stood firm. Despite the potential risk of opening the gubernatorial seat to Trump loyalist New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, the party said enough is enough. Collectively, Democrats rallied against their own and put unyielding pressure on Cuomo to step down.”
Democrats want to hold power to do things — in some cases transformational things. That’s why President Biden seeks to lower the temperature in Washington and drain the venom from national politics. He’s willing to praise and humor Republicans and refrain from easy verbal jabs because he seeks not to destroy his opponents, but to prevent them from derailing his agenda. On Tuesday, he chided critics for calling bipartisanship “a relic of an earlier age.” He declared, "There are no Republican bridges or Democratic roads. … This is about us doing the real hard work of governing. This is about democracy delivering for the people.”
By contrast, Republicans operate a 24/7 rage-inducing operation meant to keep White voters in a state of fear, anger and resentment. They cannot part with a figure like Trump for fear that the White rage he channels will dissipate, leaving their future in the hands of a diverse electorate.
Republicans have figured out that their party and its agenda are in mortal danger should the electorate look like America. As The Post reports: “For the first time in the history of the country’s census-taking, the number of White people in the United States is widely expected to show a decline when the first racial breakdowns from the 2020 Census are reported this week.” Meanwhile, the report adds, "all population growth has been from people of color.” The change is dramatic: “The United States is also expected to have passed two other milestones on its way to becoming a majority-minority society in a few decades: For the first time ever, the portion of White people could dip below 60 percent and the under-18 population is likely to be majority non-White.”
It’s even worse for the GOP than the Census figures might suggest. Robert P. Jones, chief executive and founder of the (PRRI Public Religion Research Institute, tells me: “While it is big news that the 2020 census results will likely confirm a decline in the number of white Americans for the first time, this demographic lens only reveals part of the bigger cultural realities that have come as a shock to the system. For many White Americans, America was not only a White country but a White Christian country. Appeals to protecting this ethno-religious identity have always been at the center of nativist movements like the KKK and others.” He explains, “As recently as 2008, the country was 54 percent White and Christian. According to PRRI’s 2020 Census of American Religion, that number today is 44 percent.”
Jones concludes, “It is this deeper cultural shift — racial identity supercharged by religious identity — that has given the ‘Make America Great Again’ nativist appeals its visceral energy. The news of White racial decline will certainly add fuel to the fire, but the loss of White Christian dominance a decade ago was the animating spark in the tinder.”
That’s why right-wing pundits are fanning the fears of “replacement.” It’s also why Republican legislators are scrambling to suppress non-White voting and figure out how to reverse election results when they go the other way. The GOP cannot turn on a dime to appeal to the diversifying country, for that would incur the wrath of the right-wing echo chamber and foment a rebellion in the MAGA ranks. So they are trapped, desperate to cling to power by sticking with disreputable demagogues as they seek to distract, obstruct and render democracy unworkable.
Democrats win when they overcome impediments to governing (e.g., sending Cuomo packing, punching through the Republican fog of obstruction). That’s why the events of Tuesday were worthy of Democrats’ celebration — and why hardcore MAGA troops were down in the mouth.