Republicans have figured out that their party and its agenda are in mortal danger should the electorate look like America. As The Post reports: “For the first time in the history of the country’s census-taking, the number of White people in the United States is widely expected to show a decline when the first racial breakdowns from the 2020 Census are reported this week.” Meanwhile, the report adds, "all population growth has been from people of color.” The change is dramatic: “The United States is also expected to have passed two other milestones on its way to becoming a majority-minority society in a few decades: For the first time ever, the portion of White people could dip below 60 percent and the under-18 population is likely to be majority non-White.”