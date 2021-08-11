Yet, despite 98 percent of Americans residing in areas that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for indoor mask mandates, most states and locales have not reimposed them, and unvaccinated adults continue to roam unmasked in public places. At the same time, many schools are returning to in-person instruction with fewer safeguards than before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has forbidden school districts from requiring masks and threatened to withhold funding from schools that defy his order. The Texas Education Agency has said schools no longer need to conduct contact tracing, nor are they required to notify parents of positive cases in the classroom.