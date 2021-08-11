In the space of the video’s 45 seconds, one of the officers punches the man in the head numerous times as two other officers hold the struggling suspect’s arms. A fourth officer warns away onlookers, as one of them demands repeatedly, “Why you punching him?” and “Why’d you hit him?”
The officer delivering the blows is White. The suspect is Black.
There is no justification for the battering, which, as D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III observed, is an affront to the force’s training, tactics and values. Yes, we ask police officers to work under pressures and perils that most of us can only imagine, and this suspect, whom the officers accosted after what they said was a drug transaction, was armed with a .45-caliber handgun, according to a report. He may have been dangerous; he appears in the video not to be cooperating. But no police training or manual recommends that officers pound on a suspect’s face as a means of subduing him.
It’s impossible to calculate what damage the video did to the police’s reputation in Anacostia, in the city’s Ward 8, where the incident took place. Certainly it was substantial. To his credit, Chief Contee, at the request of D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), met the next day with community residents, who expressed “years of frustration” about past incidents of police misconduct, Mr. White said. By moving quickly, and giving voice to his personal outrage and shame, Chief Contee may have defused a volatile reaction.
The three officers caught on the video have been suspended and referred for possible criminal prosecution. The suspect was released, with no charges brought against him by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. And a city gripped by the worst spike in murders and shootings in years grimly churns its way through more weeks of bloodshed this sweltering summer.
Still, the question arises, as it does after each such video documenting police violence crops up on social media: What are we not seeing? What other acts of police violence go unobserved and unrecorded by phone cameras — at night, in dark alleys, out of sight? Was this vicious beating really just a run-of-the-mill snapshot of how officers treat suspects, especially Black male suspects, day in and day out? The fact that the other officers failed to intervene as their colleague carried out what looks like an assault suggests the worst.