As The Post reported, that was Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) victory margin over Ed Gillespie (R) in the 2017 gubernatorial race. It didn’t matter that Gillespie ran up the score in Southside Virginia (+57,000), Southwest Virginia (+65,000) and the Shenandoah Valley (+48,000).
Northern Virginia alone canceled them out and left plenty extra to handle surprises elsewhere. Those surprises didn’t materialize. Northam’s victories in Hampton Roads and central Virginia (+81,000 and +48,000, respectively) made his win a landslide.
But it’s an open question whether central Virginia, where the Democratic ascendancy rose to new heights thanks to ex-president Donald Trump, will follow Northern Virginia’s lead. Republican gubernatorial Glenn Youngkin’s strategy is to hold Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former governor Terry McAuliffe to a tie in central Virginia, as part of a wider strategy to lessen Northern Virginia’s outsize influence.
Whether Youngkin can do that matters not just to his fortunes but also to Republicans running for the House of Delegates this year, the U.S. House next year and the state Senate in 2023.
McAuliffe and his ticketmates are counting on the gains Democrats made in places such as the increasingly vote-rich Chesterfield County to become permanent. Northam became the first Democrat since 1961 to win (barely) the longtime GOP redoubt. Democrats followed up that win in 2019 with Ghazala Hashmi’s convincing victory in the 10th Senate District over GOP incumbent Glenn Sturtevant.
But it’s worth remembering that while northern Chesterfield was giving Sturtevant the heave-ho, the rest of the county was comfortably reelecting ’big lie’ enthusiast state Sen. Amanda F. Chase.
Democrats, then, have a toehold in part of Chesterfield. And it’s been just enough to help another Democrat: 7th Congressional District Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
Youngkin’s goal, then, of reversing Democratic fortunes in central Virginia has bigger implications. Pry Chesterfield from the Democrats, and, if all the breaks go his way and he wins more than 55 percent of the vote there, his statewide chances look better than any Republican since Robert F. McDonnell.
And then add in the big “ifs” — if Youngkin does that, it could make Spanberger’s 2022 midterm reelection fight a nail-biter. Push the ifs to their limit, and the state Senate could be in play with Hashmi’s 10th District suddenly ground zero in the fight for majority control.
So many ifs, and so much contingency — not the least of which is convincing those suburban voters who deserted the GOP in recent years that Youngkin isn’t a Trump mini-me. A tall order, considering Trump was the most effective organizational tool Virginia Democrats had in a generation, and they won’t let voters forget him.
Consider: McAuliffe’s most recent ad lashes Youngkin to Trump about as tightly as possible. And in an email statement, the McAuliffe campaign said Youngkin is “Donald Trump's hand-picked candidate” who is “running for governor based on election conspiracy theories.”
Tough stuff. But expect more just like it in the weeks ahead, because though Northern Virginia gives McAuliffe an advantage, the outcome in places like central Virginia will affect more than just who gets the keys to the Executive Mansion.