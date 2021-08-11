According to U.S. intelligence estimates, Afghanistan could fall to the Taliban within six months of full U.S. military withdrawal. The impending and accelerating collapse of the Afghan government lays bare the failure not only of Washington’s military strategy in the country but also U.S. efforts at democracy — with one notable exception: the media. Over the past 20 years, independent media has proliferated in Afghanistan, producing national outlets as well as top-flight Afghan journalists who do the lion’s share of the reporting for international news organizations, which have shrunk their bureaus as the American presence has diminished. But unless the U.S. government intervenes to bring them to safety, an entire generation of reporters will be lost.