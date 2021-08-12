In addition to preventing terrorists from using Afghanistan as a base for another 9/11, the United States achieved — or at least oversaw — real progress for the people of Afghanistan. When it ruled between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban forbade schooling for girls; by 2015, the last year for which World Bank data exist, more than 50 percent of girls attended first grade. In 2006, the coed American University of Afghanistan (AUAF), which now enrolls more than 1,700 students, opened in Kabul, supported by U.S. government funds. It has partnerships with Stanford University, the University of California system and the University of Nebraska. A massive terrorist attack in August 2016 forced the AUAF to close, but it courageously reopened in 2017. Afghanistan’s media have grown into some of the country’s most trusted institutions. Most Afghans live in unfathomable poverty, but today’s per capita income of around $550 per year represents a 66 percent improvement in real terms since 2002, according to the World Bank.