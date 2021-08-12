Boko Haram has killed hundreds and displaced more than 100,000 people in Chad. But the worst-hit of Nigeria’s neighbors is Cameroon. The situation is getting even more desperate in its Far North region, where more than 5,000 people have been killed and over 320,000 displaced. In 2020, Cameroon recorded more attacks on civilians than Nigeria, Niger and Chad combined. With the targeting of state forces, which are also struggling with an escalating Anglophone separatist crisis, concerns are rife that Boko Haram could make more advances into the former French colony. Niger has also seen its fair share of attacks and displacements.