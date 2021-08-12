Faulconer, the former mayor, is as close to the middle of California’s political spectrum as has been seen in decades. If this state has a silent majority for calm, centrist politics and let-us-all-come-and-reason-together thinking or the old “socially liberal, fiscally conservative” shibboleth, Faulconer would own it. That’s a very big “if,” however. California tried buying tickets to that show with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2003. Although “the Terminator” is still widely popular, the Schwarzenegger era’s best day was the day he won. You can’t govern from the center in California. The special interests will crush you.