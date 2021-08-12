On Tuesday night, Stelter added an implausible wrinkle to the home-team defense in an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.” “You gotta have boundaries, you gotta draw lines,” Stelter said to Colbert.
“Why? He doesn’t,” quipped Colbert, referring to Chris Cuomo.
“I think he does, actually,” responded Stelter, prompting a skeptical response from the “Late Show” studio audience. “I think Chris does; I don’t know about the governor.”
To condense this CNN fiasco: Chris Cuomo welcomed his brother as a frequent guest on “Cuomo Prime Time” in the early weeks of the pandemic, when the governor was riding high in the polls, only to abandon the topic as the governor’s covid-19 and sexual harassment crises built this year. Then, in May, it was revealed that Chris Cuomo had participated in discussions with Andrew Cuomo’s aides to hammer out a response to the sexual harassment allegations. In a statement, CNN scolded the move as “inappropriate” and said it wouldn’t happen again.
Last week, a state investigation renewed the matter when it reported Chris Cuomo’s involvement in the pushback sessions. The report, from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluded that Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.
In grilling Stelter, Colbert homed in on the discrepancy: Why did CNN allow the Cuomo-on-Cuomo coverage when things were going well, then shut it down when the landscape shifted? Stelter acknowledged the conflict and then said this: “I don’t think, if we open up the journalism ethics book, there’s no page for this. It’s the craziest set of circumstances you can imagine. Right — a governor and a brother, both in these high-profile jobs. This was definitely awkward for CNN, though,” said Stelter.
Boldface added to highlight a question: Really? “In a day when most families balance two careers, the legitimate activities of companions, spouses and other relatives can sometimes create journalistic conflicts of interest or the appearance of conflicts.” That’s straight from the New York Times’s “journalism ethics book.” Here’s the corresponding passage from NPR’s version: “We are vigilant in disclosing to both our supervisors and the public any circumstances where our loyalties may be divided — extending to the interests of spouses and other family members — and when necessary, we recuse ourselves from related coverage.”
As for Chris Cuomo’s participation in strategy sessions for his brother, here’s a relevant passage from the Times’s guidelines: “Journalists have no place on the playing fields of politics.” Is that clear enough?
Granted: There’s no actual "page” in ethics guidelines specifying rules for a high-profile, muscular cable anchor and his brother who’s a governor. That’s why they’re guidelines.
Speaking of which, how do CNN’s guidelines address conflicts of interest and instances of journalistic line-crossing? That internal document — which was reviewed by the Erik Wemple Blog; CNN has taken exceptional measures to keep it under wraps — features various passages bearing on behavior relevant to the Cuomo controversy. An extensive section on conflicts contains this guidance: “CNN employees should avoid any real obligation or appearance of obligation to any interest that he/she may be covering or reporting on,” as well as “activities that interfere or appear to interfere with his/her objectivity.” There’s also a provision against providing “professional, journalistic services for or accept responsibilities for another business or person.”
The network’s gift guidelines, furthermore, state that employees “must refrain from accepting anything of value which is intended, or might appear to be intended, to influence their news judgment, integrity or impartiality.” Recall that Chris Cuomo received special access to covid-19 testing via New York state officials early in the pandemic.
As for putting relatives of CNN employees on air, there’s a guideline for that, too. It declares that it’s “preferable” not to use them on air or online, though there may be exceptions, such as when the relative is “prominent” — a qualification that Andrew Cuomo clearly met. Even so, CNN in 2013 barred Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brother.
Industry rules have plenty to say, in other words, about what Stelter called this “craziest set of circumstances.” When asked about all this, a CNN spokeswoman referred us to a statement from February: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time. We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest. As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively.”
In deference to Stelter, it’s no easy task to cover your own employer. As he noted on the “Late Show,” he interviewed staffers at CNN about the Cuomo situation and came up with a range of reactions. His industriousness is not in doubt here, just his willingness to buck the network line.