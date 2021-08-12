Cryptocurrency, a digital asset generated by using massive computing power, is already an inscrutable issue to the vast majority. The issue responsible for last weekend’s temporary impasse somehow managed to be even more arcane. The principle at stake was a simple one: Those who trade in traditional financial markets are currently required to report payments over $10,000 for taxation purchases; people who trade on the blockchain, which is the record-keeping technology behind cryptocurrency, should be required to report those, too, so that it’s harder to skirt the Internal Revenue Service. Putting that principle into practice, however, turned out to be a bear — primarily because of a fight over what entities should be qualified as “brokers” with special form-filling obligations.
Legislators who estimated the changes could raise $28 billion in revenue over 10 years introduced them as a convenient pay-for, perhaps hoping that the public lack of knowledge on so technical a subject would allow the move to go unnoticed. A savvy cryptocurrency lobby, however, saw an opportunity disguised as a threat. They bellowed against what they described as an attempt to sweep into a too-big basket of brokers not only the big exchanges the rules were intended to target but also every other element of the industry, from the “miners” who validate transactions to hardware and software developers who build platforms but don’t traffic there. They claimed the effort threatened the privacy and anonymity at cryptocurrency’s core, and they demanded exemptions.
The rub? These exemptions could have carved out categories so broad they defeated the provision’s purpose. Worse, hasty definitions of who falls within the bounds of regulation could end up hamstringing future efforts to throw some light on these shadowy markets. Legislators and staffs not closely read-in to this mind-boggling policy realm hardly knew where to look amid the advocacy blitz.
Lawmakers eventually devised a consensus amendment that failed to receive unanimous approval. Yet the compromise, with some tweaking, is a fine route for the House of Representatives to take. Also worth taking, however, is a lesson. The Securities and Exchange Commission is already looking at cryptocurrencies, wondering whether they should be treated as securities. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is looking at them and insisting they are commodities. The Treasury Department, of course, is looking as well. Congress should be, too — but that means it must learn a lot more about what it’s looking at.