— The New York Times, Aug. 6
Great to hear we are now making our medical decisions based on misremembering the plots of movies! This is a big relief to me because the alternative involved a lot of reading. Here are some other significant life decisions you can make, based on fiction!
“Harry Potter”: It is entirely safe to run full speed into the wall of a train station.
“Little Women”: Having a gentle personality will kill you.
“Rip Van Winkle”: Never nap; could lose 20 years of life.
“Inception”: Ditto.
"Jurassic Park": Don’t visit any theme park that is open and has been declared safe.
“The Shining”: Never stay in hotels.
“Psycho”: Never shower.
“It”: Avoid Maine.
“Watchmen”: Don’t learn about how watches are made; this can result in global devastation on a massive scale.
“Twilight”: Safest not to send your kids to high school; that is where they meet vampires.
“The Hulk”: Don’t do science.
“Little Shop of Horrors”: Avoid houseplants.
First 10 minutes of “Up”: Avoid all intimacy with other human beings, which can only cause misery and heartbreak.
“Peter Pan”: Completely safe to jump off buildings as long as you believe sufficiently.
“The Matrix”: Eschew taking pills of any kind, as they can alter your whole system of reality.
“The Secret Garden”: Medical care is unnecessary if you have a garden.
“Patch Adams”: Medical care is unnecessary if you have laughter.
“Frankenstein”: Avoid doctors.
“Contagion”: No viable lessons.