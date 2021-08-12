“One employee said she was concerned because she thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film “I Am Legend” to turn into zombies. People opposed to vaccines have circulated that claim about the movie’s plot widely on social media. But the plague that turned people into zombies in the movie was caused by a genetically reprogrammed virus, not by a vaccine.”

— The New York Times, Aug. 6

Great to hear we are now making our medical decisions based on misremembering the plots of movies! This is a big relief to me because the alternative involved a lot of reading. Here are some other significant life decisions you can make, based on fiction!

“Harry Potter”: It is entirely safe to run full speed into the wall of a train station.

“Little Women”: Having a gentle personality will kill you.

“Rip Van Winkle”: Never nap; could lose 20 years of life.

“Inception”: Ditto.

"Jurassic Park": Don’t visit any theme park that is open and has been declared safe.

“The Shining”: Never stay in hotels.

“Psycho”: Never shower.

“It”: Avoid Maine.

“Watchmen”: Don’t learn about how watches are made; this can result in global devastation on a massive scale.

“Twilight”: Safest not to send your kids to high school; that is where they meet vampires.

“The Hulk”: Don’t do science.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: Avoid houseplants.

First 10 minutes of “Up”: Avoid all intimacy with other human beings, which can only cause misery and heartbreak.

“Peter Pan”: Completely safe to jump off buildings as long as you believe sufficiently.

“The Matrix”: Eschew taking pills of any kind, as they can alter your whole system of reality.

“The Secret Garden”: Medical care is unnecessary if you have a garden.

“Patch Adams”: Medical care is unnecessary if you have laughter.

“Frankenstein”: Avoid doctors.

“Contagion”: No viable lessons.