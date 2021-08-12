I’ve never considered myself White or been viewed as White by anyone else, to my knowledge, so it felt misleading and dishonest to check that box. When it comes to surveys such as these, it’s rare to find an option for “Middle Eastern or North African,” or MENA, though it kind of delights me whenever I do. At least on most forms I have the option to choose “other.”
The United States conducted the first census of its population in 1790. Since the start, the government has used the data to allocate congressional seats and funds for federal programs. Historical census forms reflect the country’s troubling and ever-evolving relationship with race and how to define, and count, people of color.
The question of a person’s “color” first appeared on the 1850 Census, with three options given: white, black or mulatto. Other minority groups were added through the decades. Between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, the Office of Management and Budget under President Barack Obama convened a working group to improve the quality of federal data on race and ethnicity. One of the group’s key recommendations resulting from their research was to add MENA to the standards for collecting data.
Not only was this advice discarded in the creation of the 2020 Census in the Trump administration, but Middle Easterners also were explicitly absorbed into the White category. “White” had never been defined in any previous census, but this time the form read, “White — Print [origin(s)], for example, German, Irish, English, Italian, Lebanese, Egyptian, etc.”
Undoubtedly, there are many Arabs in the United States who would prefer to identify as White. Passing has always been an effective way to access power and privilege, an adaptation that lighter-skinned minorities have long practiced. It is important to understand what role the Naturalization Act of 1790 has likely played in this.
Among the first pieces of legislation passed by the first Congress, the law restricted access to U.S. citizenship to immigrants who qualified as free whites of good character. This led to an extensive series of racial prerequisite legal cases between 1878 and 1952, when immigration and nativist attitudes were both at a peak, with immigrants from East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and other non-European origins seeking to be legally defined as White, and therefore eligible for U.S. citizenship.
It wasn’t until 1952 that racial restrictions related to immigration and naturalization were abolished. My parents immigrated to the United States in 1980. I was born in Canada, where they had earned citizenship as graduate students. When my parents were naturalized as Americans, I was a minor and therefore afforded citizenship through their efforts. My brother was born in Denver a year after we moved to the States. He used to tease me that he could run for president, but I couldn’t.
I grew up in the suburbs of Denver, went to Stanford University and work at an art museum in Austin — which is to say that my dominant experience in this world has been as a person of color navigating majority-White spaces, usually keenly aware of my status as an outsider. As a child, I was frequently teased for being darker than my peers and for the last name on my birth certificate: Abdel-Azim. I became so ashamed of the "Abdel,” which clearly marked me as Arab, that I dropped it in college.
I’m trying to raise my kids to be proud of their Middle Eastern heritage. But our contributions to diversity aren’t systematically tracked. We’re not typically who a company or university is looking for when seeking to diversify its staff, student body or faculty. When you’re part of an invisible minority, it can make you feel invisible, like your diversity doesn’t add value to the cultural table. Not to mention that invisible minorities cannot rely on civil rights and anti-discrimination protections afforded to recognized minority groups.
Aggregating people of Middle Eastern origin into the White category also falsely inflates the statistical edge of the alleged majority group. It’s like gerrymandering demographic data, redrawing the boundaries of race and ethnicity to the advantage of those in power. People who identify as White still constitute a majority of the U.S. population, according to the Census Bureau. But, then again, I’m identified as White on the latest census, and I’m not White. There may very well be a robust MENA population in Austin, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the numbers.
We’re here. Hiding in plain sight.