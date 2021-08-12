I grew up in the suburbs of Denver, went to Stanford University and work at an art museum in Austin — which is to say that my dominant experience in this world has been as a person of color navigating majority-White spaces, usually keenly aware of my status as an outsider. As a child, I was frequently teased for being darker than my peers and for the last name on my birth certificate: Abdel-Azim. I became so ashamed of the "Abdel,” which clearly marked me as Arab, that I dropped it in college.